Zimbabwe’s promotion of informal sector a ticking time bomb that threatens to explode any day

As we listen to those calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to continue in office beyond the 2028 expiry of his two five-year terms, a disturbing pattern emerges.
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There is never a shortage of voices touting the supposed “empowerment” they have experienced under the Second Republic.
For the most part, these success stories revolve around small-scale, so-called “income-generating projects”—initiatives that the majority of Zimbabweans rely on simply to survive under incredibly harsh economic conditions.
But is this celebration truly wise, or is it merely the dance before the crush?
When a government enthusiastically champions backyard poultry projects, home detergent manufacturing, and roadside welding as the pillars of economic empowerment, it is not unveiling a visionary strategy.
It is attempting to dress up its own monumental failure to build a modern, industrialized economy in the fine robes of grassroots entrepreneurship.
What is unfolding across our towns and cities is not a vibrant industrial revolution led by plucky self-starters; it is a desperate, survivalist scramble for existence.
By framing this hand-to-mouth coping mechanism as “empowerment”, the state actively conceals a catastrophic structural collapse, ignoring a hyper-informalized model that is a ticking time bomb primed to implode.
While these micro-enterprises provide an undeniable short-term safety valve against absolute starvation, treating them as a deliberate macroeconomic strategy is a dangerous delusion that defies basic economic laws, specifically the limits of supply and demand.
Market saturation is no longer a looming threat; it is a claustrophobic, daily reality for millions.
When an economy lacks large-scale manufacturing, commercial agricultural processing, and robust corporate employers, citizens are given a harsh ultimatum: become a vendor or starve.
The inevitable result is a chaotic proliferation of micro-traders offering the exact same goods.
If every second household in a suburb is rearing fifty broilers, mixing dishwashing liquid in plastic buckets, or fashioning wardrobes from scrap wood, the local market becomes completely choked.
Because these traders are sole operators or employ fewer than five people, they lack the capacity to access broader international markets, trapping them in a localized race to the bottom.
Desperate to secure a few dollars for evening meals, they relentlessly undercut each other.
Profit margins vanish, forcing people to work twice as hard for a fraction of the return, trading away their long-term economic viability for immediate, precarious survival.
This creates an incredibly fragile economic bubble built on quicksand.
An economy where an estimated 76 percent of activity is informal and highly fragmented possesses zero structural resilience.
The capital accumulation necessary for true national development is completely absent in this setup.
The money made on a Tuesday is consumed by Tuesday night; there is no surplus left to invest in modern machinery, research, or expansion.
These backyard enterprises are structurally barred from growing into the industries of tomorrow.
Furthermore, they exist entirely outside the realm of institutional safety nets.
In this brutal ecosystem, a sudden illness, an outbreak of poultry disease, or a heavy-handed municipal raid does not just represent a bad business quarter—it triggers the instant, absolute destitution of an entire family.
Simultaneously, this aggressive push toward informalization permanently stunts the state’s own capacity to govern.
A modern country cannot build advanced highways, equip public hospitals, or maintain a functional power grid on the back of informal markets that operate entirely in cash and outside the corporate tax net.
As the formal sector continues to bleed out and contract, the national treasury loses the reliable revenue base required to sustain a state.
The government is essentially presiding over the slow-motion collapse of public infrastructure, creating a vicious cycle where the very services these struggling citizens need to lift themselves out of poverty are eroded by the lack of formal tax revenue.
Perhaps the most tragic casualty of this economic tragedy is the total degradation of Zimbabwe’s human capital.
Our country has spent decades prioritizing education, churning out thousands of brilliant, highly capable university graduates every year.
These young minds possess the potential to be chemical engineers, industrial designers, and macroeconomic analysts.
Instead, the state’s economic failure forces them to spend their prime years hawking tomatoes on the roadside or fixing old engines in the dust of “home-industries.”
This is a heartbreaking misallocation of talent that robs the nation of its intellectual future.
It doctors the unemployment narrative, allowing officials to claim that low formal employment numbers are irrelevant because everyone is an “entrepreneur,” but it is a lie that breeds deep-seated societal frustration.
You cannot build a prosperous, stable nation on the backs of backyard projects and informal traders competing for the same meager, circulating United States dollar crumbs.
The bubble will inevitably burst when complete economic exhaustion sets in and the internal market can no longer sustain the sheer volume of desperate, identical sellers.
When this explosion happens, it will not just be economic. It will manifest as severe social unrest, driven by a generation of over-educated, underemployed youth who realize they have been sold a lie.
At the same time, we will witness a total breakdown of municipal services and public health infrastructure, entirely collapsed under the weight of unregulated backyard industries.
True economic emancipation does not look like a loan for a home detergent kit. Instead, it looks like a policy framework that attracts massive, multi-million dollar investments to resuscitate dying manufacturing plants and revive engineering firms.
Ultimately, it must create millions of formal, decent-paying jobs.
Until the government abandons its celebration of poverty-driven survivalism and commits to genuine re-industrialization, Zimbabwe will remain trapped in a perilous holding pattern.
We are sitting squarely on a ticking economic time bomb that grows more volatile by the day.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08