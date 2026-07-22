A web of Air Zimbabwe scandals: can this latest leasing deal be trusted?

When a national airline is reduced to a hollow shell, wet-leasing foreign aircraft to resurrect long-defunct flagship routes, it is tempting to view the spectacle as a sudden, unfortunate setback.
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Yet, the recent return of Air Zimbabwe to the Harare-London sky, utilizing a bare-bones plane leased from Spanish carrier Plus Ultra, is not a triumphant rebirth.
It is the predictable culmination of decades of systemic decay, political plunder, and institutional governance failures that transformed a once-proud regional aviation powerhouse into an international embarrassment.
At independence, Air Zimbabwe inherited a functional, reputable fleet capable of competing on major global corridors.
Its collapse was neither accidental nor inevitable.
It was systematically engineered through years of egregious mismanagement and unchecked political interference.
For decades, the national carrier was treated not as a commercial enterprise bound by fiscal discipline, but as a private transport service for the political elite.
Long-haul aircraft were routinely pulled from scheduled commercial flights at a moment’s notice to service presidential travel, leaving paying passengers stranded across continents, obliterating customer trust, and crippling operational revenues.
Compounding this operational sabotage was a staggering accumulation of debt.
Unpaid fuel bills, navigation charges, and ground-handling fees eventually saw the airline suspended from the International Air Transport Association Clearing House, cutting it off from global ticketing networks.
By 2017, severe maintenance deficiencies and regulatory neglect earned Air Zimbabwe a spot on the European Union’s Air Safety List, legally banning its own planes from European airspace.
When creditors began impounding aircraft abroad to settle outstanding debts, the response was to ground the fleet rather than fix the underlying rot.
Where state enterprises founder, corruption invariably flourishes.
Air Zimbabwe became a lucrative playground for tender fraud and patronage.
The infamous Navitas insurance scandal exposed top executives bypassing competitive bidding to funnel millions into private pockets through inflated premiums.
Nepotism reached its zenith with high-profile executive appointments handed to political relatives whose primary qualification was proximity to power.
Nothing, however, illustrated the depths of this institutional cynicism quite like the Zimbabwe Airways scandal.
As Air Zimbabwe lay crippled by hundreds of millions of dollars in debt, government actors engineered a bizarre, secretive scheme.
Behind the fiction of a diaspora-funded private entity, reports indicated that tens of millions of dollars in public funds were funneled through the central bank to purchase used Boeing 777s from Malaysia.
The cover story was designed solely to shield the newly acquired assets from historical creditors.
The result was a catastrophic waste of public resources.
Lacking operational frameworks and air operator certificates, the massive wide-body jets sat rotting on the Harare tarmac, suffering severe engine degradation while the state attempted to untangle its own deception.
Predictably, when anti-corruption authorities moved in, high-profile arrests yielded no real accountability, no recovered assets, and no meaningful judicial outcomes.
The decaying planes were quietly re-absorbed back into the state portfolio—white elephants standing as monuments to official impunity.
This culture of opaque maneuvering reaches its logical extreme in the accounting surrounding the physical fleet itself.
Official parliamentary audits revealed glaring discrepancies where multi-million-dollar assets—including three Chinese Xian MA60 turboprops—simply vanished from the airline’s financial ledgers.
Other aircraft, like an Airbus A320 left grounded in Johannesburg, operated under murky offshore arrangements without ever appearing on state balance sheets.
When a national carrier cannot account for its own multi-ton jets on paper, or when public funds evaporate into deals for long-haul planes that never materialize, the latest wet-leasing deal cannot be viewed in isolation—it is merely the newest chapter in a long-running institutional illusion.
It is against this backdrop of institutional deception that the current Harare-London arrangement must be judged.
To bypass the lingering EU safety ban, Air Zimbabwe has resorted to an ACMI wet-lease agreement, paying a foreign operator for the aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance.
The choice of a low-tier Spanish charter provider has already drawn public ire, with circulating images revealing an outdated interior stripped of modern inflight amenities.
Passengers paying premium international fares are left with a substandard product that reflects cheap, aging capacity rather than a competitive flagship service.
Beyond the uncomfortable seats and lack of basic entertainment lies a far more troubling reality: the inherent opacity of state procurement in Zimbabwe.
Wet-lease agreements are notoriously expensive, requiring fixed hourly payments regardless of passenger load factors.
If passenger volume drops off-peak, public funds will be quietly siphoned to subsidize empty seats.
More critically, the involvement of third-party charter brokers in arranging such deals inevitably raises serious questions about middleman markups and elite patronage.
In a system where state contracts have historically served as vehicles for private enrichment, the public has every reason to question who truly benefits from the offshore flow of lease payments.
Let us not forget that in Zimbabwe, an individual with no known viable business enterprise can walk away with $40 million simply for brokering an overpriced election material deal.
Renting someone else’s airplane to fly a historic route does not constitute an aviation recovery; it is an expensive exercise in political optics.
Until Air Zimbabwe undergoes genuine structural reform, cleanses its procurement processes, and clears its regulatory safety hurdles, wet-leasing remains a costly mask applied to a deep, unaddressed wound.
True national pride is not built on leased wings, but on integrity, accountability, and the uncompromised stewardship of public resources.
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