Air Zimbabwe To Resume Harare–London Flights By End Of July 2026 – Zhemu Soda

Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, 7 July, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Zhemu Soda, said the national airline would operate the route using a leased Airbus A330-300 from Spain’s Plus Ultra.
The aircraft has a combined capacity of 302 seats, configured with 30 in business class and 272 in economy.
“The nation is advised that the Airline will resume operations by the end of July 2026 and will utilise a leased Airbus A330-300 aircraft from Plus Ultra in Spain with a combined 302 seats, having a configuration of 30 business class and 272 economy seats,” said Soda.
“The airline will initially operate three weekly frequencies between Harare and London on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.”
Air Zimbabwe last operated flights to London in December 2011, when financial pressures, creditor action and regulatory challenges forced it to suspend its Boeing 767-200 operations.
Since then, several attempts to relaunch the route have failed, despite strong commercial potential driven by demand from Zimbabwe’s diaspora in the United Kingdom and export opportunities for horticultural products.