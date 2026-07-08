Alleged Russia recruitment suspect to represent himself as bail hearing delayed

Oscar Sifelani Mtshiya, 48, appeared before Harare magistrate Jesse Kufa on Tuesday expecting a ruling on his bail application. Instead, the proceedings were deferred after Mtshiya told the court that his lawyer had withdrawn from the case.
Now representing himself, Mtshiya asked for more time to study the State papers and prepare his arguments before the court hears his bail application.
The magistrate postponed the matter to Friday. Mtshiya remains in custody.
He faces five counts of trafficking in persons under Section 3(1)(b)(i) and (ii) of the Trafficking in Persons Act, which criminalises recruiting, transporting or harbouring people while knowing they are likely to be trafficked, as well as conspiracy to commit trafficking.
He is also charged under Section 114(1)(a) of the Labour Act for allegedly operating an unregistered employment agency.
According to the prosecution, one of the five alleged victims died after being deployed to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war, while the remaining four are stranded in Russia awaiting repatriation.
Mtshiya’s arrest followed a CITE investigation that exposed an alleged recruitment network targeting economically vulnerable Zimbabweans and other Africans with promises of well-paying civilian jobs in Russia before sending many to fight in the war against Ukraine.
Prosecutors allege that between January and June this year, Mtshiya worked with four Russian accomplices to recruit five Zimbabwean men by promising them jobs as firefighters or positions with the Russian Defence Ministry.
The State alleges that when the recruits arrived in Russia, the promised jobs did not exist. Instead, their passports and travel documents were confiscated before they were allegedly forced to join a private military organisation and deployed to the front lines of the war.
Court papers identify Mtshiya’s alleged accomplices as Russian nationals named Victor, Denis and two others who remain at large.
Investigators say the group targeted Zimbabweans seeking work abroad by promising attractive salaries and favourable working conditions.
According to the State, Mtshiya coordinated recruitment in Zimbabwe while his alleged Russian accomplices arranged visas and airline tickets.
He is accused of distributing travel documents and using an EcoCash agent to send transport money to recruits travelling to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo.
Prosecutors further allege that Mtshiya received payment through his EcoCash account for each recruit.
Detectives from the CID Counter Terrorism Unit allegedly recovered electronic flight tickets and hotel booking reservations linked to the victims when they arrested Mtshiya in Harare.
The State says the recruits were denied freedom of movement, subjected to seven days of firearms training and then deployed to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war, amounting to labour exploitation and forced military service.
The alleged operation came to light after surviving recruits contacted relatives in Zimbabwe, who reported the matter to police.
Authorities say the spouse of the deceased recruit is working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to repatriate the body, while the Department of Social Welfare and the ministry are assisting efforts to bring the surviving victims home.
Mtshiya’s arrest follows that of another Zimbabwean, Edward Kachingwe, 36, who also appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court on similar charges of trafficking in persons and operating an unregistered employment agency over allegations that he recruited Zimbabweans to fight for the Russian army.