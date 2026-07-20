17:34 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: As long as the ruling elite reject ZiG, no amount of propaganda will render it Zimbabwe’s sole currency

The state media machine is at it again, painting a picture of an economy “inching closer to sole use of ZiG.” If you value my social justice advocacy and writing, please consider a financial contribution to keep it going. Contact me on WhatsApp: +263 715 667 700 or Email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com In a heavily sanitized Sunday