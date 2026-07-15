Bulawayo man appeals for help to trace family after fleeing South Africa unrest

Marisha Mlilo is staying at the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) transit centre in Njube after arriving in the city with no phone, no money and no way of contacting family members he believes live in Makokoba.
He appealed for assistance on Wednesday when the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, visited the transit centre.
Mlilo said he left Zimbabwe for South Africa in 1996 after the deaths of most of his close relatives and had been living in Tshipise, Limpopo Province, until anti-immigrant protests forced him to leave.
“Everything was fine until the day of ukududulwa on 30 June. If it wasn’t for that day, I was sure I was going to die there,” he said.
“Because of the protests, I am now back home looking for relatives who can receive me.”
He said his mobile phone was lost during the unrest, leaving him unable to contact three relatives whom he believes still live in Makokoba: Dennis Sibanda, Similo Sibanda and Jikamani Sibanda.
“The suburb has grown and I no longer know exactly where they stay,” Mlilo said.
He recalled being told that the family bought meat from a butchery owned or operated by people with the surname Moyo near a popular bar in the suburb, but said he could not remember the exact location.
Mlilo also said his relationship with a woman he had lived with for seven years ended after the unrest.
“On June 30 she turned against me and told me to leave because she no longer loved me. She took my property,” he alleged.
The UCCSA transit centre is among several facilities providing temporary accommodation, food and other support to Zimbabweans returning from South Africa following the recent unrest.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Dennis Sibanda, Similo Sibanda or Jikamani Sibanda, or who may be able to assist Mlilo in reconnecting with his family, is encouraged to contact the UCCSA transit centre or the relevant local authorities.