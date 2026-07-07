THE Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3) completed its passage through Parliament after the Senate overwhelmingly approved the legislation on 24 June 2026. A total of 75 senators voted in favour with only four opposing, comfortably exceeding the two-thirds majority required. The National Assembly had previously passed the Bill by 216 votes to 42 on 18 June 2026, with several opposition legislators supporting the ruling party. The Bill now awaits the President’s assent before being gazetted. However, critics highlight the amendments raise serious human rights concerns including the extension of presidential terms to seven years which delays citizens’ right to participate in regular elections under Section 67 of the Constitution and the removal of direct presidential elections, transferring that power to Parliament and diminishing popular sovereignty.
7.7.2026 8:16
CAB3 passes: Zimbabweans’ right to choose their leader under threat?
A total of 75 senators voted in favour with only four opposing, comfortably exceeding the two-thirds majority required.