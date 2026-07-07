Candidate Fees by ZEC: A Political Hell on Earth

By Akson Potera
Zimbabwe is one of the poorest countries in the SADC region. Yet, it charges the highest fees for citizens who want to contest public office.
*The current fees are:*
– *President:* US$20,000
– *Member of Parliament:* US$1,000
Let that sink in. US$20,000 just to have your name on the presidential ballot. US$1,000 just to contest as an MP.
*How do we compare to our neighbors?*
In South Africa, Botswana, and Mozambique, presidential candidates pay *nothing*. Their electoral systems are designed to allow citizens to serve their country without being blocked by money.
For Members of Parliament, the difference is just as shocking:
– *South Africa:* ~US$31
– *Botswana:* ~US$40
– *Mozambique:* $0
– *Zimbabwe:* US$1,000
Zimbabwe’s fees are 30 times higher than South Africa’s and 25 times higher than Botswana’s.
*Who do these fees exclude?*
ZEC claims the high fees are meant to “weed out chancers.” But the reality is different.
These fees shut out teachers, nurses, youth, women, people with disabilities, and ordinary Zimbabweans who want to serve but cannot afford such amounts.
At a time when most Zimbabweans are struggling to put food on the table, asking someone to fork out US$1,000 or US$20,000 to participate in democracy is not democracy at all. It is exclusion.
*The bigger question*
If democracy means the government of the people, by the people, for the people, then why are we making it impossible for the people to contest?
Voters end up choosing thieves and incompetent people made possible by *money*
High fees do not guarantee better leadership. They only guarantee that politics remains a game for the rich and the connected.
We must demand reform. Nomination fees must be reduced to levels that are fair and affordable.
Democracy cannot thrive when only the wealthy can afford to run.
Let the people choose their leaders — not their wallets.Post published in: Featured