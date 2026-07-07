Chivayo award: how Africa’s leadership awards became a playground for the wealthy and corrupt

The recent conferment of the Africa Inspiring Change Maker Award upon controversial Zimbabwean tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo in Morocco marks a deeply troubling paradigm shift for the continent.
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For a platform that positions itself as a prestigious beacon of leadership, honoring a convicted fraudster and scandal-riddled figure exposes a rot that has quietly hollowed out Africa’s modern awards industry.
What was once intended to be a sacred recognition of selfless service, intellectual brilliance, and moral fortitude has been systematically degraded into a superficial showcase.
Today, the once-reputable title of “change maker” is no longer earned through consistent, systemic societal transformation.
It is increasingly granted based on a narrow, highly performative criteria that prioritizes raw wealth and political proximity over genuine community impact.
To understand why this choice is so mischievous, one must question the very nature of the “philanthropic work” the organizing committee sought to honor.
In the public record, Chivayo’s benevolence is defined almost entirely by a flamboyant car-buying spree and massive cash handouts targeted at prominent figures, internet influencers, and political loyalists.
This is not philanthropy; it is a calculated public relations campaign designed to buy social validation and demonstrate unyielding alignment with political power.
Genuine humanitarianism is measured by structural, life-changing interventions in communities that have been abandoned by the state.
Yet, where are the hospitals Chivayo has equipped in a country where thousands die each year due to the unavailability of cancer machines, and where desperate patients are forced to buy their own paracetamol, antibiotics, and bandages?
Which disenfranchised community has he helped access running water, in a nation where gross administrative incompetence has left rural outposts forgotten and major towns going for months or years without a single drop of the precious liquid?
The dissonance between this award and the reality on the ground becomes even more egregious when contrasted with the infrastructural deficits that continue to plague ordinary citizens.
There are generations of Zimbabweans who have never seen an electric light in their homes, living in total darkness while resources meant for national development vanish into thin air.
It is impossible to separate the celebration of such a figure from the infamous legacy of the Gwanda Solar Power Plant, where an advance payment of at least $5 million was dished out without a bank guarantee for a project that has never seen the light of day.
The proposed site remains an overgrown plot of bushes, a monument to stalled progress and unfulfilled promises.
For a continental summit to overlook these glaring contradictions and brand the face of such a legacy as an “inspiring change maker” is an insult to the millions of Africans who continue to suffer from chronic power shortages, broken healthcare, and collapsed infrastructure.
This brings us to a broader, equally corrosive phenomenon: the structural vulnerability of modern leadership summits to monetary considerations.
While there is no direct evidence that this specific award in Marrakech was a pay-to-play transaction, it is a documented reality that the business model governing private continental awards is heavily shaped by financial muscle.
Hosting lavish galas at five-star resorts requires immense capital, creating an environment where organizers naturally prioritize and court affluent delegates who can pay premium fees, fund massive entourages, and provide corporate sponsorships.
Figures with immense financial resources, regardless of the opaque origins of their wealth or their standing with the judiciary, find a ready-made laundromat in these continental awards.
By purchasing expensive corporate tables, funding delegation fees, and providing substantial sponsorship packages, individuals with checkered pasts effectively purchase a seat alongside genuine diplomats, activists, and heads of state.
The organizers, blinded by the immediate glitter of financial backing, willingly provide the stage, the trophy, and the unearned validation.
This disturbing trend highlights how easily private non-governmental organizations, business networks, and continental summits have abandoned rigorous ethical vetting in favor of financial opportunism.
The ultimate consequence of this monetization of merit is that it relies on a highly superficial and deeply manipulative form of philanthropy used as a shield against public scrutiny.
When platforms rely on the financial patronage of the very people they are meant to vet, the selection process inevitably tilts toward those with the deepest pockets.
The tragedy of this dynamic is the dilution through proximity it inflicts.
By placing a legally compromised individual on the same stage as legitimate human rights defenders and honest entrepreneurs, the value of the honor is completely annihilated.
It signals to the next generation of Africans that integrity is entirely optional, provided you possess enough financial clout to command the room.
Furthermore, when award committees compartmentalize a recipient’s public donations away from the actual mechanics of how that wealth was extracted, they become complicit in a dangerous charade.
They award the spectacle of giving while deliberately ignoring the victims of the underlying corruption.
This opportunistic charity does not heal a nation.
It merely buys the applause necessary to drown out the echoes of institutional malfeasance, transforming accountability into a public relations commodity.
Africa cannot afford to let its highest honors be reduced to commercial commodities.
When the definition of a “change maker” becomes untethered from moral character and structural development, we lose our collective ethical compass.
Prestigious summits and regional institutions must realize that their credibility is not a renewable resource.
Once it is bartered away for momentary social prestige or corporate underwriting, it is gone forever.
We must demand an absolute return to uncompromising vetting processes, where a nominee’s actual, verifiable impact on human life is scrutinized far more intensely than their public displays of wealth.
If Africa is to truly inspire genuine, lasting change, its institutions must stop kneeling at the altar of raw wealth and political proximity.
It is time to fiercely reclaim our platforms of honor.
True excellence must be measured by the depth of one’s character and tangible contribution to the common good, not the extravagance of a personal fortune.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08