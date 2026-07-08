Coalition condemns Mnangagwa for extending his rule to 2030

The President signed the legislation into law on Tuesday after it was approved by both houses of Parliament, bringing to an end months of debate over the controversial constitutional changes.
The coalition, which includes the Democratic Change Party (DCP), the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), the Coalition for Democrats (CDF), the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) and the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), said the enactment of the law represented a serious breach of the Constitution.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, SY/UL said Zimbabweans had received news of the President’s assent “with deep sadness and sorrow”.
“CAB3 is no longer a point of debate or speculation. It is now officially an Act, but a rogue Act,” the coalition said.
It accused people surrounding President Mnangagwa of influencing his decision to sign the Bill into law, alleging that he had been persuaded to approve legislation it considers unconstitutional.
“We want to be clear as the people: the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe has been persuaded and succumbed to violate the Constitution and this country’s supreme law by assenting to a Bill that is blatantly unconstitutional,” the statement said.
The coalition also argued that the President had departed from an earlier position in which he had indicated he would resist pressure to support the amendments.
SY/UL further alleged that by signing the legislation, President Mnangagwa had violated Section 90 of the Constitution, which requires the Head of State to uphold, defend and respect the Constitution.
It also claimed the enactment amounted to what it described as a “constitutional coup”, citing the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.
“The mere fact that a law has been promulgated through legislative procedures does not make it legitimate,” the coalition said, describing the legislation as “a bad law that never deserved the light of day”.
The group called on Zimbabweans to remember the day the Act was signed as “a dark day” and said it would not accept the new law.
The Constitutional Amendment Act No. 6 of 2026 has attracted both support and criticism since it was introduced. Opponents argue that several of its provisions weaken constitutional safeguards and democratic accountability, while supporters say the amendments are intended to improve governance and strengthen state institutions.
Among the key changes introduced by the Act are the election of the President by Parliament instead of through a direct popular vote, an extension of presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years, the transfer of voter registration from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to the Registrar-General, and the creation of a new body to oversee constituency and ward delimitation.
The Act also removes public interviews for judicial appointments, creates the office of Judge President of the Supreme Court, allows the President to appoint an additional 10 senators, and provides that a Vice-President will act as President until Parliament elects a replacement within 30 days if the office becomes vacant.