CONSTITUTION WATCH 8/2026

The Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No 3) Bill [CAB3] has been signed by the President and was published in the Gazette yesterday as Act No 6 of 2026. The Act can be accessed on the Veritas website [link].
Is the Act in force? No it is not, in Veritas’s opinion. It purports to extend the terms of the President and Members of Parliament beyond the maximums laid down in the Constitution, and to apply the extensions to the incumbents. Hence, in terms of section 328 of the Constitution, it had to be approved by a majority of voters voting at a national referendum before it could be submitted to the President for signature. It was not submitted to a referendum, so the President could not sign it; therefore it has not been properly enacted.
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