Football Instead of Drugs: How One Community Coach is Using Sport to Rescue Zimbabwe’s Youth

Her ordeal is not an isolated tragedy.
In another case, a mother was fatally stabbed by her son, who was reportedly under the influence of drugs. Elsewhere, another woman suffered horrific facial injuries after her son allegedly attacked her with a knife while intoxicated by illicit substances.
These heartbreaking incidents reflect a worsening drug abuse crisis among Zimbabwe’s youth—one that is tearing apart families and communities across the country.
Since around 2022, Zimbabwe has witnessed a sharp rise in substance abuse among young people. Health experts, researchers and social workers attribute the crisis to a combination of unemployment, poverty, mental health challenges and climate-related disasters, including prolonged droughts, cyclones and floods, which have destroyed livelihoods and left many young people feeling hopeless.
Recent statistics indicate that more than half of patients admitted to Zimbabwe’s inpatient mental health facilities are suffering from substance- and drug-induced mental disorders. And an emerging body of international research also points to climate change as an indirect driver of substance abuse. By destroying livelihoods, increasing psychological stress and limiting economic opportunities, climate shocks can leave vulnerable young people more susceptible to alcohol and drug use.
Zimbabwean climate change expert Peter Makwanya argues that environmental degradation, deforestation, destructive sand and gravel mining, prolonged droughts, extreme temperatures and water scarcity are eroding sustainable livelihoods and pushing many young people into despair.
“As the environment deteriorates and economic opportunities disappear, many youths become depressed and lose hope,” Makwanya wrote. “Some are then exploited by drug syndicates and traffickers who recruit them into the drug trade.”
And a research published in the African Journals Online by Witness Chikoko and Philemon Chihiya further highlights the connection between climate stress and substance abuse. Their study in drought-prone communities found that economic hardship linked to climate change has driven many children out of school and into drug use and trafficking.
One 15-year-old participant, identified as Munya, told researchers: “I grew marijuana at my private place and sold it to mafias at our local shopping centre so as to obtain income for basic needs. What do you expect me to do since I am not employed and my parents failed to send me to school?”
Another participant explained how drugs had become an escape from daily hardship.
“Abusing drugs makes us forget our climate-related challenges. You can’t cope with the situation while you are sober. We bought mbanje, Broncleer and glue from mafias in this community.”
Community leaders interviewed during the study expressed growing concern about the future of rural children, urging both government and development organisations to intervene before more young people become trapped by addiction.
Yet amid this growing crisis, one grassroots football coach in eastern Zimbabwe believes part of the solution begins on the football field.
Football as Prevention
Dennis Mabure, a school teacher and founder of Bright Stars FC, has spent the past several years using football to steer boys away from drugs, crime and other social challenges.
Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Bright Stars FC is based in Gutaurare, a farming community about 50 kilometres outside Zimbabwe’s eastern border city of Mutare, and has grown into a thriving community club with players from Under-9 to Under-19 level.
“Our vision is to use football as a tool to transform the lives of young people, protecting them from drug abuse, crime and other social challenges,” Mabure said.
He believes one of the most effective ways to prevent drug abuse is to keep young people meaningfully occupied.
“Football keeps youths actively engaged in training, matches and tournaments, leaving little room for idleness,” he said. “Players learn that discipline and hard work lead to success, while drugs destroy health, fitness and careers.”
According to Mabure, football gives young people purpose at a time when many rural communities offer few recreational opportunities.
“In many rural communities, gambling, card playing and petty theft have become common because young people have little to do,” he said. “Football gives them purpose, direction and something positive to work towards. It builds positive friendships and a sense of belonging, reducing vulnerability to peer pressure.”
Changing Lives Beyond the Pitch
For Mabure, football is about far more than winning matches.
“Boys who once roamed the streets now commit themselves to training and self-improvement,” he said.
“Parents report improved respect and responsibility at home. Teachers tell us they are seeing better discipline and classroom behaviour. Our players are becoming role models in their villages.”
Every training session also includes life-skills education.
“Each session includes discussions on drug abuse, peer pressure and making responsible choices,” Mabure explained.
The club also takes part in the Goals Not Drugs Muza Moto Schools Tournament, which brings together schools, parents and local communities to reinforce anti-drug messages.
“We invite teachers, health workers and former athletes to speak to the players because awareness is stronger when the whole community is involved,” he said.
Character development remains central to the programme.
“We teach discipline, honesty, respect, teamwork, humility, perseverance and leadership. We encourage our players to respect their parents, teachers and elders. True strength is shown by making the right decisions even when friends are pressuring you to do otherwise.”
Training under difficult conditions has also become a lesson in resilience.
“Our boys train on dusty pitches with very limited resources,” Mabure said. “That experience teaches them to value effort over comfort and never give up.”
Mentorship Matters
Mabure believes unemployment, poverty, family breakdowns and peer pressure remain among the biggest factors pushing young people towards drugs.
“Many rural youths have limited recreational facilities and few positive role models,” he said. “When young people have too much idle time, they become exposed to drugs and crime. Football clubs provide guidance, mentorship and hope.”
He says every football coach has the potential to become a mentor.
“Discipline teaches responsible decision-making. Teamwork builds belonging and mutual support. Mentorship gives young people trusted adults who can guide them through life’s challenges. In rural communities, mentors often fill gaps where parents are away working or struggling with economic hardships.”
A Need for Greater Support
Despite its growing impact, Bright Stars FC continues to operate with limited resources.
“We need football kits, boots, balls, bibs, cones, goal nets and first-aid kits,” Mabure said. “Transport is one of our biggest challenges because many of our players travel long distances to tournaments.”
The club also requires support for player registration, nutrition, educational materials and anti-drug awareness campaigns.
“Every contribution—whether financial, equipment or partnerships—helps us keep another child on the football field instead of on the streets,” he said.
Looking ahead, Mabure hopes to build stronger partnerships with schools, parents, churches, health professionals, anti-drug organisations, NGOs and government agencies.
“Together we can expand our reach and protect more young people,” he said.
For Mabure, the mission extends far beyond developing talented footballers.
“Football has the power to change lives,” he said. “Every day we witness young people transforming into disciplined, responsible citizens. Our dream is not only to produce better footballers but responsible citizens who will contribute positively to their families, communities and Zimbabwe.”Post published in: Featured