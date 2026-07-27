GMB Pegs Maize, Traditional Grains Prices At US$364.75 Per Tonne

In a recent statement, GMB chief executive officer Edson Badarai said the board will be buying both maize and traditional grains at US$364.75 per metric tonne.
GMB stressed that its prices are above the market rate to reinforce confidence and guarantee farmers are able to mobilise input resources for the next cropping season.
Farmers have been urged to make use of GMB’s 89 depots and 1,804 ward-based buying points, as well as transport logistics being offered to deliver grain. The board said it is making timely payments.
At the 89 depots and 1,804 buying points, farmers can also swap grain and access inputs on site.
GMB said it remains the buyer of last resort for all farmers, including those who are self-financed, adding that anyone who fails to secure a market can deliver to GMB.
“As the nation’s trusted grain custodian, GMB remains dedicated to partnering with farmers to achieve grain self-sufficiency and food security for Zimbabwe,” the board said.