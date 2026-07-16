Govt says returning Zimbabweans will receive vocational training, business and Pfumvudza support

The announcement comes amid growing concerns over the fate of thousands of Zimbabweans returning from South Africa following rising anti-immigrant sentiment and changes to that country’s immigration policies, raising questions about Zimbabwe’s capacity to absorb returnees who have long depended on employment across the border.
These proposed government interventions, vocational training, business funding and agricultural support, are likely to be measured against the country’s ability to create sustainable livelihoods for both locals and returning Zimbabweans in an economy characterised by high unemployment and widespread informality.
Responding to a question in Parliament from Bulawayo North legislator Minenhle Gumede, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who was standing in for the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, outlined a series of measures the Government says are intended to help returning citizens rebuild their lives.
Gumede noted many Zimbabweans working in South Africa had become an economic lifeline for families through remittances and asked what programmes were available to help returnees secure employment, vocational training or capital to establish businesses.
“Does the Government have programmes to assist these people who are returning for them to get jobs, vocational training or to be assisted with capital to start businesses?” she asked.
“Can the Hon. Minister give us assurances that those people returning will be given opportunities to build their lives and use whatever they have and for them to be given the opportunity to contribute to the development of the country?”
In response, Ziyambi said the Government’s priority was to support returning citizens regardless of the circumstances under which they had left Zimbabwe.
“Our Government prioritises the welfare of Zimbabwean citizens who wish to return home. We do not evaluate their past; our focus is on supporting them in their reintegration,” he told Parliament.
He said Zimbabwe’s embassies were already facilitating the return of citizens, particularly those coming from South Africa, by assisting with transport.
“Upon arrival, individuals are asked about their places of origin and we ensure transport is available to take them to their respective areas, whether they are from Zvimba, Chirau or any other location,” Ziyambi said.
“Once they are back in their communities, all returning citizens, regardless of where they have come from, are considered Zimbabwean and deserving of our support.”
Ziyambi claimed the government intends to connect returnees with Empower Bank and vocational training programmes to improve their chances of economic reintegration.
“The Empower Bank and various vocational training programmes are in place to promote the welfare of Zimbabwean nationals. We are committed to repatriating our fellow citizens and assessing their needs to help them reintegrate successfully,” he said.
Beyond employment and skills development, Ziyambi said health and social welfare interventions would also form part of the reintegration package.
“Our Civil Protection Unit, along with health personnel, are prepared to assist returning citizens. Upon arrival in their villages, individuals will be registered for health assessments,” he said.
One of the Government’s proposed reintegration measures was support for returnees to join the Pfumvudza/Intwasa conservation agriculture programme.
“Those in need of medication such as blood pressure tablets will receive them. For those interested, we provide support for the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programmes, thus allowing them to cultivate their own gardens,” Ziyambi said.
The remarks suggest that, alongside promises of vocational training and access to finance, some returning migrants may instead find themselves encouraged to establish household gardens through the government’s conservation agriculture programme.
Ziyambi added opportunities would also be available for those choosing to settle in urban areas.
“For those who move to urban areas and possess various skills and expertise, opportunities will also be available for their professional development,” he said.
He concluded by assuring Parliament that the government remained committed to supporting returning citizens.
“In summary, we are committed to making sure that our Zimbabwean families receive the assistance they need to return to their homeland and thrive,”Ziyambi said.
Zimbabwe receives billions of dollars in remittances annually from citizens living and working abroad, with South Africa hosting the country’s largest migrant population.
Those remittances have long sustained millions of households and remain one of Zimbabwe’s biggest sources of foreign currency.