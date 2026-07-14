Mapfumo risks falling at the very last hurdle of an otherwise illustrious and heroic race

The decision by Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo to accept a staggering US$1 million performance contract funded by controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has sent shockwaves through the hearts of his followers.
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These are people who have long seen the Chimurenga music legend as the unyielding voice of the oppressed.
For over five decades, spanning from the dark days of colonial Rhodesia to the post-independence era, Mapfumo’s music has been the soundtrack of resistance, accountability, and justice.
Yet, by entering into this lucrative arrangement, the music guru is in grave danger of falling at the very last hurdle of an otherwise illustrious and heroic race.
Mapfumo and his handlers have gone to great lengths to package this deal as a straightforward, professional transaction—money earned through hard work rather than a political handout or a charitable gift.
He insists there are no strings attached, no apologies required, and no political retractions demanded.
However, this line of reasoning is deeply flawed and profoundly disingenuous.
It completely ignores the ethical reality of where this money comes from and what its distribution ultimately achieves.
To fully understand the gravity of this misstep, one must revisit the very foundation of Mapfumo’s legacy.
In the late 1980s, Mapfumo courageously released “Corruption,” a hard-hitting anthem inspired by the shocking revelations of the Sandura Commission.
That commission exposed how senior government ministers abused their power to buy vehicles at concessionary prices and resell them at inflated rates, leading to unprecedented public scandal and high-level resignations.
Mapfumo’s song became a national rallying cry against institutional rot, famously driving home the catchy, enduring phrase: “nothing for nothing, something for something.”
It is highly ironical that the very man who taught Zimbabweans that nothing comes without an expectation of a return now wants the public to believe that a notorious figure like Chivayo expects absolutely nothing in exchange for a million dollars.
It is impossible to separate the money from the man.
Chivayo’s accumulation of wealth is deeply questionable, characterized by multi-million-dollar public tenders that remain incomplete and massive, unexplained flows of wealth tied directly to state-awarded contracts.
To feign ignorance about the suspect nature of these funds is a luxury the self-proclaimed champion of the poor cannot afford.
Furthermore, history has shown that Chivayo’s aggressive public gifting has seldom been rooted in genuine philanthropy or a sudden love for traditional arts.
Instead, it is a calculated strategy designed to buy social capital, silence criticism, and endear himself to powerful segments of Zimbabwean society—whether through religious groups, political leadership, or high-profile celebrities.
Why would a seasoned socio-political commentator like Mapfumo suddenly believe that this specific offer is uniquely exempt from that pattern of buying influence and legitimacy?
Even if one concedes that this is purely a commercial performance fee, the ethical dilemma remains unresolved.
Accepting a massive payout from an individual whose wealth is widely perceived as tainted by systemic corruption contradicts everything Chimurenga music stands for.
For instance, I also do receive some financial support from those who appreciate the work that I do in speaking for the oppressed and giving a voice to the voiceless.
But surely would it make sense if I accepted a supposed “token of appreciation” from someone whom I know very well their source of income was suspect, and likely the proceedings of crime?
Doing so would be a complete betrayal of my mission, validating the wrongdoing and compromising the integrity of the struggle.
Mapfumo is offside, and it is a painful reality that he must urgently recognize.
What a person does at the twilight of their journey is often what cements their place in history.
It bleeds the heart to think that after fifty years of fighting tirelessly for the rights of ordinary citizens, standing up to successive repressive regimes, and enduring years of exile, Mapfumo risks erasing his sacrifices for a single payday.
By accepting this money, he risks being remembered not as the uncompromising lion of Zimbabwe, but as an unprincipled man who ultimately succumbed to the temptation of wealth from a convicted fraudster.
For the sake of his legacy and the millions who looked up to him as a moral compass, the legend must realize that some prices are simply too high to pay.
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