HARARE – The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has filed an urgent Constitutional Court application seeking to have the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Act (No. 3) of 2026 declared unconstitutional, arguing that president Emmerson Mnangagwa was obliged to subject the law to a national referendum before signing it, and failed to do so.
The application, filed at the Constitutional Court in Harare on Thursday, cites the president, parliament, the justice minister and the attorney general as respondents.
MDC president Douglas Togaraseyi Mwonzora deposed the founding affidavit on the party’s behalf.
Mwonzora states in his affidavit that Mnangagwa signed the Constitution of Zimbabwe (Amendment) Bill HB1 into law on July 7 “without subjecting the bill to a referendum first,” despite what the party argues was a clear constitutional obligation to do so under section 110(2)(f), which places responsibility for calling referendums on the president.
At the heart of the challenge is Section 3 of the new Act, which repeals and substitutes section 92 of the constitution to provide that the president is elected by lawmakers sitting jointly as the Senate and National Assembly, rather than directly by voters.
Under the new provision, a presidential candidate must secure more than half of the valid votes cast, with a run-off held between the two leading candidates if no-one achieves a majority in the first round.
The amendment forms part of a broader package of constitutional changes. Section 5 of the Act extends the terms of office of the president from five to seven years, a change that, unusually, is stated to apply retrospectively to “the continuation in office” of the sitting president “notwithstanding” the constitution’s ordinary rule against amendments affecting serving officeholders.
Section 10 makes an identical seven-year extension for the life of parliament, again applying it to the sitting National Assembly and Senate.
The Act also makes a string of other changes, including empowering the Registrar General, rather than the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, to register voters and compile voters’ rolls while increasing the size of the Senate from 80 to 90 seats, with 10 additional senators to be appointed directly by the president.
Mwonzora argues the change to the presidential election model strips ordinary citizens of their right to vote for president, a right guaranteed under Section 67(3)(a) to every citizen aged 18 and above, and in doing so amends the Bill of Rights “by implication.”
“What the above means is that the right to vote for president has now been removed from the general populace and is now a preserve of only those Zimbabweans who are members of parliament,” Mwonzora states in the affidavit.
Because the change touches the Bill of Rights, the application argues, Section 328(6) of the constitution required the bill to be put to a referendum before it could be presented for presidential assent.
Mwonzora further contends that Mnangagwa, as the direct beneficiary of the amendment, found himself approving a law that entrenches his own hold on office, precisely the conflict of interest he says Section 328(6) was designed to guard against.
The affidavit also draws a historical comparison, noting that since Zimbabwe introduced the office of executive president, all qualified voters, not just sitting MPs, have had the right to elect the head of state.
The new provision, it argues, introduces a “qualified franchise” for the presidency and disenfranchises the general populace in relation to that specific election.
The MDC is asking the Constitutional Court to declare that Mnangagwa failed to fulfil his constitutional obligation under sections 110(2)(f), 90(1) and 328(6), and to strike down Section 3 of the Amendment Act as invalidly promulgated.
As an alternative remedy, the party wants the court to order the president to subject the amendment bill to a referendum within three months of its passage by the Senate. The MDC is also seeking costs of suit against the respondents.