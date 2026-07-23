Mpilo Hospital receives 800 pairs of bed sheets in boost to patient care

This contribution, hospital authorities say, will significantly improve patient care and comfort at one of Zimbabwe’s largest referral health institutions.
The donation, made on Wednesday in Bulawayo through the First Lady’s Angel of Hope Foundation, comes close to matching the hospital’s capacity of 1 108 beds, meaning the majority of patients will now have access to new hospital linen.
Dr Mnangagwa was represented at the handover ceremony by Bulawayo Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC) Paul Nyoni on behalf of Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube, who was away in Harare on official business.
Draw sheets, which formed part of the donation, are an essential clinical item used to safely reposition and transfer patients in bed, reducing the risk of friction injuries to patients while also preventing strain on healthcare workers.
Speaking during the handover ceremony, Nyoni said the donation reflected the First Lady’s commitment to using her position to improve the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.
“It is amazing what a person of influence who decides to use that influence for the benefit of others can achieve. The First Lady has chosen to use her influence for the benefit of others. Whatever she gets, she gives, and that is what we must continuously thank her for because she cares for the whole country,” he said.
Nyoni noted the First Lady had over the years extended assistance to communities across Zimbabwe through donations of food and medical supplies.
“She has given us mealie meal in the past and many other things,” he said, adding the latest donation would have a direct impact on patient welfare, with about 80 percent of the hospital’s beds now able to be fitted with new linen.
The PDC said the donation went beyond the provision of bedding and represented an investment in quality healthcare.
“On behalf of the government, the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Mpilo management and staff, we extend our deepest and sincere gratitude to Her Excellency for this act of compassion and generosity,” Nyoni said.
“This is more than a contribution of hospital linen but a demonstration of love, care and commitment to improving the welfare of patients receiving treatment in one of the country’s largest referral hospitals.”
He said “clean, adequate and quality hospital linen” played a critical role in infection prevention and control, while also preserving patients’ dignity and comfort during their hospital stay.
Nyoni described the First Lady, who also serves as Zimbabwe’s Health Ambassador, as someone who had consistently supported vulnerable communities and strengthened health institutions through her charitable initiatives.
“Today’s donation is another testimony to her unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of Zimbabweans,” he said.
The PDC also challenged Mpilo management to make sure the donated items were safeguarded and used for their intended purpose as the government reaffirmed its collective commitment to improving healthcare.
Mpilo Central Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya, said the donation highlighted the important role the First Lady continues to play in supporting public health institutions.
“This shows how important a First Lady can be. We at Mpilo are particularly pleased because, over the years, we have received a lot of support from the First Lady,” he said.
“The First Lady is a very caring person, truly the mother of the nation. When she gives, she thinks of places as far away as Mpilo Hospital and the welfare of patients, which dovetails with our mission.”
Prof Ngwenya said the donation would contribute significantly towards creating a dignified environment for patients.
“If you multiply what she has done across the country, you can see she is doing a tremendous amount of work benefiting thousands of people,” said the CEO, who added that the quality of the donated linen would improve patients’ hospital experience.
“These sheets are of very high quality and our patients will receive care in a decent environment. We are grateful that the First Lady has touched our hearts, and we will always appreciate her continued support.”
Acting Director of Operations Phineas Sithole also praised the donation, saying it built on previous assistance the hospital had received from the First Lady.
“The First Lady has been doing so much for Mpilo. Today we are able to provide a seven-colour meal to patients seven days a week because the First Lady has a hand in that,” he claimed.
“Mpilo has enough blankets because of the First Lady, and now she has put the icing on the cake by donating bed sheets and draw sheets.”
Sithole said the draw sheets would also benefit Mpilo’s School of Nursing by supporting clinical teaching.
He urged staff to protect the donated items, warning that theft or misuse would not be tolerated.
“We have before and we are known as an administration that does not tolerate theft. We will try by all means to look after the donation so it can benefit our communities,” Sithole summed.