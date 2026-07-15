MUTARE — Two opposition Members of Parliament were on Wednesday assaulted by suspected Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operatives following a dispute over a parking bay at a government complex in Mutare.
Highfield MP Donald Mabvudzi and Zengeza East MP Goodrich Chimbaira (both CCC) were assaulted shortly after concluding a meeting with the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Misheck Mugadza, the legislators said.
According to the MPs, they found suspected intelligence operatives deflating the tyres of their vehicle as they left the meeting. A confrontation over the parking space followed, during which they were assaulted.
The two legislators were in Mutare on parliamentary business at the time of the incident.
They were treated for their injuries at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital, and a police report has since been filed at Mutare Central Police Station under reference number RRB 6744208.
Mabvudzi and Chimbaira were outspoken critics of Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill (No.3), now an Act, which extends the president and parliament’s term to seven years while crapping direct presidential elections.
There was no immediate comment from the Zimbabwe Republic Police or the CIO regarding the allegations.