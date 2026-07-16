Opposition parties condemn arrest of Beitbridge activist Bhekimpilo Mbedzi

Mbedzi, the Matabeleland South chairperson of the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG), was arrested at his home in Beitbridge on Wednesday morning and taken in for questioning, according to his organisation.
The NDWG is led by its chairperson and chief facilitator, Job Sikhala.
Mbedzi is expected to appear in court on Thursday after prosecutors charged him with inciting public violence, the NDWG said.
His arrest comes weeks after he publicly urged Zimbabweans to reject the recently enacted Constitution Amendment Act No. 3 (CAA3), legislation that has sparked criticism from opposition parties, civil society organisations and some constitutional experts.
The NDWG said state security operatives surrounded Mbedzi’s home before taking him away.
NDWG deputy spokesperson Silenkosi Moyo said Mbedzi had initially been questioned before the charge was laid.
“Bhekimpilo Mbedzi is set to appear in court (Thursday) after he was picked up by the CIO (Wednesday) morning at his residence in Beitbridge. He was taken for questioning but a charge for inciting public violence was opened by the state,” Moyo said in a statement posted online.
Mbedzi is known in Beitbridge for his social justice activism and advocacy on governance issues.
His detention prompted criticism from opposition parties, which argued that peaceful political expression should not be criminalised.
The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) faction, led by Mfulongatshi Mpofu, said it was monitoring developments with “deep concern” and expressed hope that Mbedzi was safe.
“As a democratic political party, MRP firmly believes that the rights and fundamental freedoms of all citizens must be respected and protected at all times,” the party said.
“No individual should be subjected to arbitrary arrest, enforced disappearance, intimidation, or any form of unlawful treatment because of their political views or peaceful civic activities.”
The party said Zimbabwe’s Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, freedom of association and the right to demonstrate and petition peacefully.
“These constitutional rights must be upheld by all state institutions without fear or favour,” it said.
The MRP urged authorities to act “with professionalism, transparency and restraint”, saying the protection of human life and the rule of law should take precedence over intimidation or excessive use of force.
It also called on security agents to allow citizens to exercise their constitutional rights peacefully.
“Should Mr Bhekimpilo Mbedzi be in the custody of State security agents, we call for his immediate and unconditional release and for him to be returned safely and peacefully to his family. If he is lawfully detained, the authorities must promptly disclose his whereabouts and make sure his constitutional and legal rights are fully respected,” the party said.
The MRP said its thoughts were with Mbedzi, his family and supporters, adding that “a democratic society is built on respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law”.
The Patriotic Alliance, a coalition of political parties in Matabeleland, also criticised the arrest.
Its secretary-general, Bernard Dube, said the coalition was concerned that Mbedzi’s whereabouts were initially unknown after he was taken from his home.
“We are deeply concerned by reports that he was taken from his home in Beitbridge by state security agents and that his whereabouts were initially unknown,” Dube said.
He said that if the reports were accurate, authorities should ensure Mbedzi’s legal rights were respected and that his family and lawyers were informed of his whereabouts.
Dube also called for Mbedzi to have immediate access to legal representation and any medical care he might require.
“Mr Mbedzi has been known for expressing his political views and advocating for what he believes are the rights and interests of the people of Matabeleland, the Midlands and Zimbabwe as a whole. Peaceful political participation and freedom of expression are important principles in any democratic society,” he said.
The coalition also expressed concern over reports that Mbedzi had received threats before his arrest.
“Any allegations of intimidation or politically motivated harassment should be investigated impartially and transparently,” Dube added.
The Patriotic Alliance said it stood in solidarity with Mbedzi, his family and colleagues, while urging all stakeholders to remain peaceful and act within the law.
Mbedzi’s arrest comes amid heightened political tensions following the enactment of Constitution Amendment Act No. 3. Critics of the legislation argue that some of its provisions weaken constitutional democracy, while the government has defended the changes.
Mbedzi was among grassroots activists campaigning against the constitutional amendments and had urged Zimbabweans to oppose the legislation through peaceful civic action.