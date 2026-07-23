BULAWAYO – Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo has appointed Professor Solwayo Ngwenya as its new chief medical officer. He leaves his previous role as the hospital’s clinical director.
The 55-year-old, a renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist, had been acting chief since Christmas Day last year when Dr Narcisius Dzvanga retired.
Speaking after a notice went out to staff about his appointment, Prof Ngwenya said: “The mission is to work very hard to improve service delivery at the hospital and reduce the pain and suffering of our patients.
“The welfare of our patients is our major strategic placement at this major, crucial government hospital serving many, many people. We have an overwhelming patriotic duty to the population.”
Mpilo Central Hospital is the country’s second biggest referral hospital.