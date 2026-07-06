Real wealth is never kept in cash: The flaunting of millions in Zimbabwe is not a sign of success but of criminality

The public display of immense wealth by individuals close to Zimbabwe’s ruling elite has transcended mere opulence; it has become a grotesque theater of impunity.
If you value my social justice advocacy and writing, please consider a financial contribution to keep it going. Contact me on WhatsApp: +263 715 667 700 or Email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com
Over the past few years, the nation has witnessed a surreal parade of self-proclaimed “tycoons,” “tenderpreneurs,” and flamboyant religious leaders splashing staggering sums of hard cash.
From purchasing fleets of luxury vehicles as casual gifts to a controversial cleric handing his wife one million dollars in physical banknotes, the message is clear: in Zimbabwe, cash is king, and accountability is dead.
These individuals routinely defend their fortunes by pointing to vague business empires and shrewd investments.
Yet, to anyone with a rudimentary understanding of global finance and corporate governance, these displays do not reflect legitimate wealth creation.
They raise immediate, glaring red flags.
It is safe to assume that even someone like Elon Musk, the richest person in the world with a net worth fluctuating around the trillion-dollar mark, does not keep fifty thousand dollars in hard currency sitting around his house.
His immense wealth is entirely tied up in equity, primarily massive stock holdings in Tesla and SpaceX, meaning his net worth is fundamentally woven into the global financial architecture.
True wealth is systemic, tied up in liquid markets, real estate, corporate equities, treasury bonds, and tightly monitored bank accounts.
Keeping vast amounts of physical cash is a structural necessity for those dealing in the proceeds of crime.
Cash leaves no digital trail.
It bypasses formal banking systems designed to flag suspicious transactions, making it the preferred medium for money laundering, gold smuggling, and public tender fraud.
Legitimate multi-millionaires and billionaires do not store millions of dollars in physical cash inside their homes.
The fact that these individuals possess millions in hard cash is circumstantial evidence of a shadow economy, one that was laid bare to the world in investigative reports like Al Jazeera’s Gold Mafia.
When a public contractor secures a multi-million-dollar state tender for infrastructure, fails to deliver the project, and subsequently spends tens of thousands on luxury items, the math is not difficult to do.
This is the brazen looting of national resources, converted into physical dollars to insulate the perpetrators from legal and financial scrutiny.
In any functioning democracy with robust institutions, the public flashing of illicitly obtained cash would instantly trigger a swift, multi-agency response.
Financial Intelligence Units, tax authorities, and anti-corruption bureaus would launch asset forfeiture investigations, demanding a clear, auditable paper trail of every single dollar.
But in Zimbabwe, the state response is a chilling, complicit silence.
The lack of appetite to investigate these individuals confirms the complete capture of state institutions by a patronage network.
The law is weaponized against political dissent, while those who fund and flatter the ruling elite are granted absolute immunity to flaunt the spoils of corruption.
Perhaps the most tragic dimension of this crisis is the normalization of the spectacle.
There is no longer any sense of shame.
These individuals flaunt their ill-gotten gains in full view of millions of citizens who are struggling to survive amidst grinding poverty, collapsing healthcare, and broken public infrastructure.
Even more distressing is the psychological capture of the victims themselves.
It is common to see impoverished Zimbabweans on social media passionately defending these elites, praising their “generosity” and arguing that they have the right to spend “their money” however they please.
These cheering citizens appear utterly blind to the fact that this is, in reality, their own stolen public money.
It is the very wealth that should have equipped our derelict hospitals and schools, rehabilitated our crumbling roads, and brought clean running water into every home.
This reaction is a symptom of collective trauma and structural poverty.
When a population is subjected to decades of economic deprivation, the perception of success becomes warped.
Wealth is no longer viewed as the product of institutional fairness, hard work, or systemic economic growth.
Instead, it is seen as a lottery won through proximity to political power.
The poor defend the corrupt because they have normalized corruption as the only viable path to survival, hoping that some of the crumbs from the high table might fall their way.
Zimbabwe cannot afford to continue normalizing this economic vandalism.
The celebration of unaccountable wealth erodes the moral fabric of society and kills the incentive for honest enterprise.
The international community, financial watchdogs, and, most importantly, the citizens of Zimbabwe must see these displays for what they truly are: not symbols of success, but crime scenes in plain sight.
Until the country demands that wealth be verified by production and law rather than proximity to power, the nation’s wealth will continue to bleed into private pockets.
The tragic result is a majority left to starve while applauding their own captors.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08