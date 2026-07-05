Remembering the victims of political violence on June 27, 2008

An MDC supporter, Ndahwi was dragged from his family at around 6 p.m. His brothers, Abel and Stanley, rushed to defend him, only to be beaten so savagely that both were left seriously injured. Then the militia marched him to the local cemetery.
Among the graves, more than twenty ZANU-PF youths closed in around him. Punches gave way to kicks. Kicks gave way to a relentless storm of blows. His body crumpled beneath the assault, but the beating did not end. It continued until every trace of resistance had been extinguished. There, surrounded by the dead, the militia beat Manomano Ndahwi to death.
As if murder alone was not enough, they loaded him onto a donkey and dumped his body outside his family home before turning on the living. The militia looted about 800 kilograms of maize, stripping the household not only of a husband and father, but of the harvest that would have fed his widow and child through the months ahead. His family deserves justice. He deserves justice. Manomano Ndahwi was murdered by Zanu-PF members because he believed Zimbabweans had the right to choose their own government.Post published in: Featured