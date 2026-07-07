CONCERNS over Harare City Council’s alleged negligence intensified in Budiriro 3 suburb after three bodies were recovered from a sewer pond on 7 June 2026. The victims, Saul Karakadzai (19), Talita Munda (17) and Vimbanashe Shalom Chihota (34) were reportedly crossing the area when they slipped into the open pit, which had been left unsecured for months without warning signs or barriers. Residents expressed outrage, accusing the City of Harare of gross negligence and a persistent disregard for public safety. The tragedy has sparked fresh calls for accountability with community members demanding compensation for the bereaved families and a full city-wide inspection of all open trenches. ZimRights condemned the deaths as preventable, stating that the loss of life underscores the urgent need for municipal authorities to prioritise the safety and dignity of all citizens. Three City of Harare employees have since been arrested and charged with culpable homicide.able>
7.7.2026 8:12
Right to life betrayed: Harare Council’s negligence claims three lives
The victims, Saul Karakadzai (19), Talita Munda (17) and Vimbanashe Shalom Chihota (34) were reportedly crossing the area