Understanding opposition capture in Zimbabwe: not all political bribes happen in public

The prevailing assumption in Zimbabwean political discourse is that when the ruling ZANU-PF regime buys an opponent, the transaction must be loud, visible, and accompanied by the usual ostentation.
If you value my social justice advocacy and writing, please consider a financial contribution to keep it going. Contact me on WhatsApp: +263 715 667 700 or Email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com
We expect the grand spectacle: a staged press conference, a triumphant photo opportunity, or social media posts openly directing a newly minted loyalist to “go and see Victor” to collect their reward.
But reduced to this simplistic view, our understanding of political patronage becomes a dangerous blind spot.
Buying opposition is an exercise shaped entirely by strategic objective, and its most potent form is almost always silent.
To be sure, overt patronage serves a distinct purpose.
When the regime’s objective is to construct a narrative of irresistible momentum, demonstrate expanding grassroots appeal, or fracture an opponent’s public image, it acts in the full gaze of the nation.
Over the years, Zimbabweans have witnessed this playbook repeatedly.
Grassroots organizers, influential community figures, high-profile celebrities, and prominent religious leaders have publicly defected or subtly aligned with the ruling elite.
We have seen supposed opposition parliamentarians accept lavish gifts—such as luxury vehicles and cash off-loaded by politically connected benefactors—before conveniently aligning with controversial constitutional amendments.
We have watched spiritual pulpits transformed into de facto campaign platforms.
These open transactions serve to demoralize the public and project an aura of total dominance.
Yet, it is deeply naive to assume that the absence of a public transaction implies political purity.
The most insidious form of co-optation demands absolute discretion.
When an influential opposition figure’s true utility lies not in publicly endorsing the regime, but in preserving the illusion of fierce resistance, the transaction will never happen in the open.
Under this strategy, the goal is not to bring the politician into the ruling fold, but to keep a disgruntled populace docile, pacified by false hope.
A compromised leader tasked with acting as a safety valve for popular rage must maintain their credibility as an alternative.
If they were seen receiving direct gifts or posing for public reconciliations, their value to the status quo would evaporate overnight.
Thus, there are no public handovers and no direct state media endorsements.
State broadsheets and broadcasters may maintain a veneer of hostility, though attentive observers will notice the rhetoric becoming noticeably watered down, stripped of its previous existential sharp edges.
In practice, this covert alignment manifests through deliberate inaction disguised as tactical restraint.
When popular outrage reaches a boiling point and unified action is required, the compromised figure remains aloof, hands folded, offering little more than vague statements and ambiguous promises of future victory.
They cultivate a culture of passive waiting, encouraging the electorate to trust a process that is fundamentally rigged, while quietly dismantling any genuine momentum for collective action.
By holding the political space hostage, they ensure that genuine, grassroots resistance cannot emerge to take its place.
Zimbabweans must wake up to this tactical reality and abandon the dangerous tendency to treat political leaders as messianic figures.
As I have often warned, we as Zimbabweans must stop being overly reliant on politicians for our salvation.
Politicians, by the very nature of the system they operate within, are frequently driven by self-interest and material preservation.
The populist rhetoric of caring for the masses is almost always a necessary currency used to trade for public loyalty, votes, and ultimate leverage.
True emancipation in Zimbabwe will never be delivered on a silver platter by political elites, nor will it be born within the traditional structures of party politics.
Real, enduring change requires a sober realization that salvation rests entirely with the citizens themselves.
It demands that people organize independently at the community level, interrogate the actions—and intentional silences—of their leaders, and refuse to have their legitimate grievances leveraged for private political bargaining.
Until the electorate stops outsourcing its agency to politicians whose allegiances are easily bought, whether in the glare of the sun or in the shadows of night, the cycle of co-optation and pacification will continue unbroken.
Let us be careful that we are not used—with our lives even needlessly placed in danger—by those with their own agendas.
Real change in Zimbabwe will come at our own hands.
- Advertise your business, products, or services on my WhatsApp Channel with over 10k followers. For bookings, contact me on WhatsApp: +263 715 667 700 or Email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com