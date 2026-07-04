UPDATE ON THE REPATRIATION AND REINTEGRATION OF ZIMBABWEAN RETURNEES

1) The cumulative total of returnees facilitated by the Government of Zimbabwe stood at 11 065.
2) The cumulative total of self-repatriations stood at 47 703.
3) The Grand Total of Zimbabweans who have come back home thus stood at 58 768 as of 2nd July, 2026.
4) Zimbabwe Embassy and its Consulates are coordinating movements of Zimbabweans across South Africa to Mussina Temporary Repatriation Centre, including from Cape Town and Durban. They are also moving food, toiletries and buses to the needy, as well as organising temporary shelter for Zimbabweans awaiting clearance by the host country.
5) About 600 Zimbabweans were being processed at Epping Repatriation Centre pending their transfer to Mussina.
6) Buses hired by Government, augmented by buses donated by KUDAKWASHE TAGWIREI’S BRIDGING GAPS FOUNDATION (11), E. MUPFUMI and P. TUNGWARARA (6), continue to facilitate in-country repatriation exercise.
7) Two ambulances hired by HIGHERLIFE FOUNDATION (1) and LIFE FOUNDATION (1) have been deployed to the Beitbridge Reception Centre.
8) Additional support has come from the World Food Programme, UNICEF, NO-ONE SLEEPS HUNGRY and LIFE FOUNDATION in the form of foodstuffs, blankets, child-friendly play centres and other amenities.
9) CITY OF CAPE TOWN has supported the Zimbabwe Consulate in the same city with 16 buses which moved returnees to Mussina on 1st July, 2026.
10) The ADVENTIST RELIEF AND DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, ARDA, donated 8 buses for use in Cape Town.Post published in: Featured