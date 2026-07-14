Water shedding driving sewage overflows and pipe bursts in Bulawayo

Ward 23 councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo, who chairs the council’s Health, Housing and Education Committee, said the city’s ageing infrastructure was designed for a continuous flow of water rather than the frequent opening and closing of valves required under the current rationing system.
Speaking to CITE, Khumalo said the intermittent supply places significant pressure on the network, leading to frequent failures.
“The main problem that we have is water shedding, which is contributing to sewage bursts because these pipes are not meant to be opened and closed. When the pipes are closed and later reopened, that is when we experience pipe bursts,” she said.
“If residents report these bursts to the city council as soon as they occur, they can be resolved. However, the next time water is restored, the pipes may burst in a different location, not necessarily where repairs were carried out.”
Bulawayo has relied on water shedding for years because of limited supplies in its dams, forcing the local authority to ration water to residents.
Khumalo said the long-term solution was to restore a continuous daily water supply, which would reduce stress on the ageing infrastructure.
“Our expectation is that the whole of Bulawayo gets water every day. The problem is the opening and closing of the valves, which gives us these challenges. The pipes were designed to remain open and have a continuous flow of water, not to be closed. As a result, we end up with sewage bursts and pipe bursts, and clean water is also lost,” she said.
She said the council had begun replacing old water pipes as part of efforts to modernise the network, although the benefits had yet to be fully realised because water shedding remained in place.
“Currently, we have contracted companies to replace these old pipes. This initiative started last year. The contractors are on the ground right now, but the results are not really visible because of the water shedding,” Khumalo said.
She also urged residents to stop dumping waste into drains and sewer systems, saying blockages were worsening sewage problems.
“Another solution is raising awareness among residents to stop dumping waste into drainages because when we open the pipes, we find sand, teaspoons and other waste,” she said.
Khumalo said the council had already increased the number of hours that residents receive water and expressed hope that improved supplies from Mzingwane and Insiza dams would further ease pressure on the city’s water system.
“We have also increased the hours of water supply across the City of Bulawayo. If the pipes connected to Mzingwane and Insiza Dam are fixed and the dams are able to provide more water, we will have enough water and reduce water shedding in the city,” she said.