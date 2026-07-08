Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 4th July 2026

https://www.flickr.com/photos/
Thanks to those who came today: Barbara Chibvamushure, Jonathan Kariwo, Philip Maponga, Rangani Matabma, Tatenda Nyakudziwarira, Ephraim Tapa and Tatenda Tsumba. Photos: https://www.flickr.
Whilst the Vigil met concurrently with the Pride march, the Zimbabwe nation at home and abroad watched with bated breath events surrounding the legislative passing of the CAB3. The Bill was now before the President, waiting for his signature to ascend it into the law of the land.
Would the ‘constitutionalist’ Mnangagwa (remember ‘I will persuade the persuaders not to persuade me’) show up and send the bill for a referendum. By that single strike, the president would have defused the tensions currently gripping the nation, spared Zimbabwe from unnecessary division and got the nation refocused on the development agenda.
Alas, ED Mnangagwa, true to name ‘crocodile’ and form ‘deceptive beast’ indicated right whilst turning left; he indeed signed the CAB3 into law on 7 July 2026, among other things, to extend his term by 2 years to 2030.
No genuine consultation of the population, no public discourse, all political space closed, opposing voices stifled if not silenced, no people’s referendum – job done. ED won and the people lost.
Total power in the hands of one man. This reminds us of 1987 when Mnangagwa, then Minister of Justice, masterminded the abolition of the Prime Minister’s office to create the all too powerful Executive Presidency for Robert Mugabe. Mnangagwa will have known well in advance that he would, one day, be a beneficiary also.
But he has gone even further, reminding me of Adolf Hitler’s ascension to power in 1934. Hitler would use his proxies, (Ziyambi Ziyambi) in Mnangagwa’s scheme of things, to take all power before embarking on his tyrannical rule that left tens of millions dead and all scared for life.
The silence and fear that grips today’s Zimbabwe could be a sign of something serious to follow. Is Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Zimbabwe’s own Hitler in the making?
For Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/
Events and Notices:
- ROHR Fundraising Beach Event. Saturday 11th July 2026 starting 1 pm. Location: Frinton-on-Sea Beach. For more information contact Samantha Pfupajena 07389096997 and TatendaTsumba 07377429510.
- Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 18th July from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
- Facebook pages:
- Vigil : https ://www.facebook.
com/zimbabwevigil
- ROHR: https://www.facebook.
com/Restoration-of-Human- Rights-ROHR-Zimbabwe- International-370825706588551/
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London meets regularly on Saturdays from 14.00 to 17.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe.