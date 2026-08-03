Pick n Pay clamping customer cars: when loyalty is met with harassment

There is an unmistakable sting of insult when a business treats its most loyal customers not as valued patrons, but as trespassers waiting to be caught.
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Imagine completing your morning shopping at a major supermarket, leaving your vehicle in their dedicated parking area while you step away briefly to buy a few items unavailable inside, only to return and find your car locked in heavy steel clamps.
That was the absurd reality I faced recently at the Pick n Pay parking lot in Kwekwe.
What should have been a routine, pleasant shopping trip degenerated into an infuriating confrontation over an arbitrary parking timer.
It is a bizarre world where spending your hard-earned money inside a store earns you a hostile countdown clock rather than basic appreciation.
Having completed my grocery shopping inside the supermarket, I stepped away briefly to grab a few specific items from nearby shops—items that the main store simply did not stock.
Upon my return, my car had been clamped for ostensibly overstaying the posted one-hour limit.
Never mind that the time frame was barely exceeded, nor that my vehicle was parked in a lot meant to facilitate local commerce.
In the eyes of an overzealous security apparatus, I was not a paying patron; I was a violator to be penalized.
What followed was a masterclass in corporate disrespect and institutional inflexibility.
Instead of an empathetic inquiry or basic common sense, I was met with bureaucratic coldness.
I was directed to a mid-level official who demanded to see my shopping receipt to prove my legitimacy.
The burden of proof was placed squarely on me, forcing me to validate my status as an honest customer before a guard would even entertain unlocking my wheels.
It ultimately required a direct phone call and an escalation to the branch manager—who, to his credit, understood the absurdity and ordered the immediate release of the vehicle—to resolve the ordeal.
But while the physical clamp was unbolted, the insult of the experience remains unaddressed.
This incident is not merely about a brief personal inconvenience in a town parking lot.
It exposes a deeper, structural arrogance that has quietly metastasized across modern retail environments.
In their desperate bid to prevent non-shoppers from clogging up parking spaces, major retail chains have deployed aggressive, adversarial enforcement systems that end up preying on the very people keeping their tills ringing.
The customer is guilty until proven innocent by a crumpled paper receipt.
Parking limits in commercial zones theoretically exist to serve patrons by ensuring accessibility.
Yet, when enforcement becomes a rigid, mechanical trap, the entire objective is inverted.
Security personnel are trained to mark tires and track minutes, completely insulated from the principles of customer care.
They do not see a long-standing customer whose regular visits sustain their business; they see a metal target waiting for a clamp.
The humiliation of having to plead your case, demonstrate your loyalty via receipts, and demand executive intervention just to drive home with your groceries is an unacceptable tax on customer goodwill.
Why should any shopper be subjected to stress, hostility, and wasted time simply because corporate policy refuses to accommodate reasonable human behavior?
A successful business relies on trust and mutual respect.
When entering a retail parking lot feels like driving into a surveillance trap, that essential trust is shattered.
Corporate headquarters may argue that rules must be enforced uniformly.
But enforcement devoid of judgment is nothing short of harassment.
If branch managers are continuously forced to intervene and override the rigid mistakes of their ground staff, then the system itself is broken.
It demonstrates a glaring failure in staff training, where ground officials are given full authority to penalize patrons, but zero discretion to treat them with reason.
Supermarket management would do well to remember a fundamental rule of business: loyalty is fragile.
Customers have choices, and convenience goes far beyond what is stacked on the shelves.
When visiting a store carries the risk of harassment and extortion in the parking area, patrons will inevitably take their business elsewhere.
Clamping the cars of regular shoppers is a short-sighted strategy that trades customer retention for bureaucratic control.
It is time retail executives rethink these hostile parking regimes before their zeal for enforcement drives their most faithful customers away forever.
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