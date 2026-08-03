ZIMSEC Releases June 2026 O And A-Level Examination Results

Addressing journalists on Monday afternoon, ZIMSEC board chairperson Professor Paul Mapfumo said candidates will be able to view their results on the ZIMSEC online portal from 6 pm today, Monday 3 August.
He said the results will remain accessible on the portal for the next five days.
“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council board and management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2026 June Ordinary and Advanced Level examination results,” he said.
“With effect from today, 3 August 2026 at 6 pm, Ordinary and Advanced Level examination results will be accessible to all candidates and authorised personnel online through the Zimsec portal, accessed via the website www.zimsec.co.zw.
“Please take note that this portal will be open for five days only. Heads of examination centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools or centres from our regional offices on Tuesday, 4 August 2026 (tomorrow).”
ZIMSEC said the Ordinary Level pass rate for candidates who wrote five or more subjects fell by 2.87%, from 5.87% recorded in 2025, to 3% in June 2026.
The Advanced Level pass rate for candidates who passed at least two subjects (Grade E or better) increased by 11.88% from last year, to 67.74% in 2026.