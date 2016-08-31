Bail hearing for 68 activists rolled over to 31 August 2016

The 68 who include freelance journalist James Jemwa are being charged with Public Violence in contravention of Section 36 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23
Bail for Kerina Gweshe and 3 others was also denied when they appeared before the Magistrates Court today.
On Monday 29 August, the Court also denied Promise Mkwananzi, #Tajamuka’s national spokesperson and Brian Usviso bail after the Court indicated that they were facing serious charges and were likely to abscond.
The other 13 people rounded up during the demonstration led by MDC youths on Wednesday 24 August 2016 were remanded in custody to 13 September 2016.
The protestors are being represented by ZLHR lawyers Harrison Nkomo, Jeremiah Bamu, Trust Maanda , Marufu and Josiahs Mandevere, Sharon Hofisi, Dorcas Chitiyo and Tinashe Mundawarara.
