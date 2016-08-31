12:12 by Zivai Mhetu Have your say: High court to hand down ruling on Glen View residents

THE High Court will on Wednesday 31 August 2016 hand down the ruling for seven out of 29 Glenview residents, who were arrested in 2011 and charged with contravening section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 following the death of Zimbabwe Republic Police Inspector Petros Mutedzi on 29 May 2011.