High court to hand down ruling on Glen View residents

Tungamirai Madzokere and six others who are being represented by ZLHR board chairperson Beatrice Mtetwa are also being charged with committing public violence in contravention of section 36 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:3.
The State claims that on the 29th of May 2011, the activists chanted MDC-T party slogans denouncing police officers while throwing stones and empty beer bottles at them and that their actions resulted in the death of inspector Mutedza.
During the last hearing in 2014, defence lawyers led by Mtetwa presented the court with video evidence which showed that one of the accused persons Last Maengahama was among congregants at Untied Family International Church on the day the crime was committed but the State insisted that he was present at the scene of the crime.
The other 22 were acquitted at the close of the State case in 2013, while one of the MDC-T activist Rebecca Mafikeni died after she fell ill while detained in prison.