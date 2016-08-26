12:10 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Makarau should admit to Zimbabweans, as she did to SADC, that electoral system is flawed

Addressing the Electoral Commissions Forum of the Southern Africa Development Community (EFC-SADC) 18th Annual General Conference - a few days ago, in Botswana - the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) chairperson Rita Makarau made a tacit admission that Zimbabwe's electoral system was flawed.