5:33 by Obert Gutu Have your say: MDC is not a terrorist organisation

Reports in the Sunday Mail edition of August 28,2016 portraying the MDC as a terrorist organisation are extremely disturbing,grossly offensive and patently untrue.The fact of the matter is that the MDC is not training any terror squads allegedly to destabilize Zimbabwe.For the record,the MDC is a lawful and peace-loving social democratic political party that was formed in September,1999.False reports to the effect that the MDC has been training its youth wing in para-military tactics and urban violence should.therefore,be dismissed with the utter contempt and disdain that they rightfully deserve.