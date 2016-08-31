Renamo attacks village in Mossurize

The Manica provincial police spokesperson, Elsidia Filipe, said the raiders burnt down three houses, placed barricades on the road, and stole livestock from local farmers.
Later in the day, the police were able to recover 25 head of cattle and 30 goats. They removed the barricades, and movement in the village returned to normal.
Filipe said that nobody was killed or injured during the attack.
Meanwhile Education Minister Jorge Ferrao, closing a meeting in Maputo of his Ministry’s Coordinating Council, said that he hoped in the next quarter 24 out of the 26 schools forced to close by Renamo activities in Manica will be able to reopen.
The schools closed include the Mossurize Educatonal Centre, and primary schools in the localities of Chaiba, Chimono, Mude, Carángua and Tite.