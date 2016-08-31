Dear All
We have put the Vigil’s current petition online. It reads:
A petition to the UN Secretary-General
With mounting unrest in Zimbabwe, we urge you to appoint a Special Representative to prepare the ground for a UN Transitional Authority to take over from the failed Mugabe regime. We look to the Special Representative to initiate comprehensive negotiations so that the UN Transitional Authority can assume control of Zimbabwe’s administrative structures – foreign affairs, defence, security, finance and communications – to ensure a level playing field conducive for credible national elections.
To sign the petition, Check: https://www.change.org/
p/ban-ki-moon-secretary- general-of-the-united-nations- un-please-replace-mugabe- regime-with-transitional- authority?recruiter=481767618& utm_source=share_petition&utm_ medium=email&utm_campaign= share_email_responsive
Zimbabweans in the USA are planning a massive protest in New York on 17th September if/when Mugabe visits the UN. The Vigil will be having a support protest outside the Zimbabwe Embassy on that day as well. It would be good to have lots of signatures to the petition by then.
Thanks for your support.
Zimbabwe Vigil Co-ordinators
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London, takes place every Saturday from 14.00 to 18.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe. http:/www.zimvigil.
co.uk.