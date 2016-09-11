11:56 by Cathy Buckle Have your say: A new resolve has been born in Zimbabwe

Two young children wearing faded blue track suits ran along a dusty roadside in my home town on a cool spring morning this week. They were pushing home-made wire cars, the wheels made from shoe polish tins, the steering from long pieces of steel wire, their faces alight with glee. Further on a little boy was rolling an old car tyre down the road; the tyre was almost as big as him and he was being pursued by a couple of other little boys, their shouts of excitement audible over the noise of passing cars.