Abduction and Torture of Sylvanos Mudzvova

Sylvanos is the acting #Tajamuka/Sesijikile spokesperson. He was blindfolded with sackcloth and bundled into the abductors’ vehicle before being driven to a bush close to Farm B in Nharira Hills. At the farm Sylvanos was subjected to torture that involved electrical shocks to his feet and genitals while being interrogated on a number of issues that include the source of funding for #Tajamuka/Sesijikile and his involvement with the discussions around the National Transitional Authority amongst other issues. When the agents were disturbed by passersby they drove away leaving Sylvanos unconscious, after injecting him with an unknown substance. Sylvanos, who is currently admitted at Avenues Clinic, suffered injuries on his back, legs, and genitals.
Abductions or enforced disappearances violate an individual’s right to life; personal liberty; human dignity; to personal security and freedom from torture or other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment and punishment that are all protected under the Constitution of Zimbabwe. Human rights defenders and political activists in Zimbabwe continue to be victims of enforced disappearances.
The Forum condemns the continued use of torture by state security agencies as a means of intimidating, investigating and obtaining information or confessions from real or perceived enemies of the state. Torture is a crime prohibited under domestic, regional and international law and the government must bring all perpetrators to account.