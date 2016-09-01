Journalist rushed to hospital after assault

His lawyer, Tineyi Mukweva of the Abameli Human Rights Lawyers, told MISA-Zimbabwe that Ndlovu who has a swollen head following the alleged assault, was also complaining of dizziness and could hardly walk on his own.
“We had to carry him from Bulawayo Central Police Station into the car for treatment at a private hospital,” said Mukweva.
Ndlovu who was arrested on 31 August 2016 while covering demonstrations in Zimbabwe’s second city of Bulawayo has since been charged with criminal nuisance.
Ndlovu who was arrested on 31 August 2016 while covering demonstrations in Zimbabwe's second city of Bulawayo has since been charged with criminal nuisance.

According to media reports, Ndlovu was arrested for taking pictures of the police as they allegedly assaulted Alfred Dzirutwe, spokesperson of the Bulawayo Youths Arise during protests against President Robert Mugabe's leadership and rising unemployment.