Linda Masarira trial continues

The trial will continue at Mbare Magistrates Court at 1115 hours tomorrow, Friday 9 September 2016.
The 11 are being represented by ZLHR member Kudzayi Kadzere. Linda Masarira has been languishing in prison ever since her arrest on 6 July 2016, but the other accused persons are remanded out of custody. The trial of the 11 who are denying the charges laid against them began on the 25th of August 2016.
#Tajamuka national spokesperson Promise Mkwanazi who was arrested and charged with public violence in connection with a police brutality demonstration which took place on Wednesday 24 August 2016 and was denied bail at the Magistrates Court, will on Friday 9 September 2016 appeal at the High Court.
Kerina Gweshe and 3 others will also appear before a Justice Musakwa for their bail appeal tomorrow., Friday 9 September 2016. They were arrested and charged with public violence over a demonstration which took place on Friday 26 August 2016.
They were denied bail at the Magistrates Court.
On Monday 12 September 2016, Bulawayo MDC-T youth secretary Kunashe Muchemwa and Tinotenda Mhungu who were arrested and charged with public violence over the demonstration on Wednesday 24 August will through their lawyer Jeremiah Bamu appeal for bail at the High Court after they were denied bail at the Magistrates Court.