Mugabe no Marxist

However they are not Marxist because as the communist doctrine goes from each according to his ability to each according to his needs. In other words one has a community of people working towards their own needs and wants. It further advocates that if you do not contribute you do not receive. It expects all people to work for a living. Taking in Socialism then there should be full employment where everyone is equal. This means that if ZANUPF had followed the policies that were originally intended there should be some 6 -8 million people employed in Zimbabwe. They did not therefore follow the Communist/Socialist policies.
Now look at FEUDALISM
THE DEFINITION
The dominant social system in medieval Europe, in which the nobility held lands from the Crown in exchange for military service, and vassals were in turn tenants of the nobles, while the peasants (villeins or serfs) were obliged to live on their lord’s land and give him homage, labour, and a share of the produce, notionally in exchange for military protection.
Does this not sound more like the policies of the present ZANUPF.
They have decreed that the land and water belongs to the government and have given away land, (farms} to Ministers and Military and Police Chiefs and senior judges and civil servants. Small plots to the peasants. They have allowed corruption and we now have the extremely wealthy and the very poor being peasants and unemployed.
The Socialists have always decried the Capitalists for creating unequal societies and Zimbabwe has created a very rich elite with a very poor community so the policies of the Zimbabwe government are not socialist.
THE ZIMBABWE ECONOMY IS FAILING AND THE PEOPLE ARE BECOMING POORER BY THE DAY.
The Feudalist Kings and Lords did not give up easily and were overthrown largely by revolutions and the system abandoned.
So I now ask, what are the policies of the ZANUPF government. Maybe ask your readers or the Party.