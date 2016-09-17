Police fire live live bullets in Kuwadzana

Police in Kuwadzana who were backed by a single cab Ford Ranger fired live ammunition on protesters. The single cab with South African No. plates was used to abduct 10 activists. Police after the abduction arrested 2 activists. 3 people armed with AK47 chased #MyZimbabwe activist Cde Dunga instructing each other to shoot him. Two of these thugs were clad in ZRP uniform whilst one of them was wearing a Tshirt.
Hatfield protestors dispersed by police,and eight arrested which include PR MP Ronia Bunjira and Stanley Manyenga.
Highfield demonstration currently underway.
Epworth demonstration has kickstarted.
Mabvuku people were heavily assulted and #Myzimbabwe by the name Jonga arrested and Sunningdale protestors were teargased by police. Many children in the suburbs affected by the teargas.
Kambuzuma demonstration kickstarted
*MASHONALAND CENTRAL*
In Bindura North over 30 protesters heavily assaulted by police after teargasing protesters. MDCT provincial administrator and provincial womens assembly members are among those assaulted and arrested.
*MATEBELELAND SOUTH*
Amonst the 15 arrested include PR MP for MDCT Nomathemba Ndlovu.
*MIDLANDS*
Lilian Timvios arrested together with 16 others in Zvishavane. Protestors are gathered at the police station.
Tajamuka/Sesjikile will compile a full update of the arrests and abductions nation wide by end of today.
THE ACTION CONTINUE.
more to follow..
17/09/2016, 13:08:26: Matt Mbanga: In Hatfield Police have just disrupted our procession and brutally attacked demonstrators. Over 10 activists have been taken into custody at Hatfield Police station.
Some were seriously injured in the barbaric attack by the police. This came just after I addressed the demonstrators close to Parktown. We matched from Hatfield Kilwining Shops to Parktown.
Ngarivhume
17/09/2016, 13:09:14: Matt Mbanga: *#Tajamuka/Sesjikile Update on NERA DEMO!!!*
*Manicaland*
Police raided and arrested over 5 #Tajamuka activists at their homested in Macheke.They are detained at Macheke Police Station.
In Chipinge over 300 armed Police officers are rooming in the streets harrasing people. Amongst the 300 policers are Zanupf youths masquareding as police.
*Mashonaland East*
In Marondera police officers armed with AK47 are forcing people to disperse but PEOPLE ARE RESISTING.
BULAWAYO
Demonstration cleared by High Court. Police invading the venue of the demonstration BUT PEOPLE ARE DETERMINED TO IMPLEMENT SECTION 59.
BY 11AM ALL DEMOS NATIONWIDE SHOULD HAVE COMMENCE.
CITIZENS COME OUT COME OUT AND SHOW THIS DICTATOR THAT THE ERA OF RIGGING IN OVER.
more to follow…..
17/09/2016, 13:09:52: Matt Mbanga: MDC T chairmain of Glen View North has been arrested with 3 others following police distruption of Demo , residents were beaten at their homes after Demonstrators flee police running into nearby homes
17/09/2016, 13:09:52: Matt Mbanga: Just in – MDC-T Member of Parliament Nomathemba Ndlovu arrested in Gwanda during # NERA demo