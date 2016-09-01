Police intensify clampdown against citizens

Lawyers from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) Lizwe Jamela and Lison Ncube responded to offer emergency legal services the seven residents who include freelance journalist Crispen Ndlovu.
ZRP officers at Bulawayo Central Police Station claimed that the seven residents staged or attempted to stage a demonstration in the country’s second largest city.
Among those arrested include Alfred Dzirutwi, Mthokozisi Ncube, Plaxedis Denge, Lwandlolubanzi Ndebele, Hampton Maphosa and Lenny Kuzwarira, who are reportedly affiliated to the Bulawayo Youths Arise.
Bulawayo Youth Arise had on 23 August 2016 notified ZRP about the protest. However, ZRP officers did not make any formal response to their notification.
By late Wednesday, ZRP officers had not preferred charges against the seven residents.