POSA urgent chamber application postponed to Wednesday

The matter which was brought before High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba on Monday 5 September 2016 was postponed to allow the applicants and the respondents to file their heads of argument.
Chief Superintendent Newbert Saunyama, in his capacity as the Officer Commanding ZRP Harare Central District, issued the order purportedly under the Public Order and Security Act (POSA) and which was gazetted
on 01 September 2016 as Statutory Instrument 101A of 2016 banning protests in central Harare for a period of two weeks from Friday 02 September 2016 to Friday 16 September 2016.
The applicants National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA), the Democratic Restoration Assembly (DARE), Harare resident Stendrick Zvorwadza and the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) are now seeking reprieve from the Court to have the SI 101A suspended as it infringes upon the rights of citizens which are defined by section 59 of the Constitution read together with Section 12 of (POSA) (Chapter 11:17).
ZLHR member Tendai Biti is representing the applicants.