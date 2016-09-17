17.9.2016 15:04
by Staff Reporter

Protesters under siege

Mashonaland East

rioteProtesters are under siege as riot police has surrounded MDC T Provincial office in Marondera Central and the District Chairperson home was raided last night. All his clothes and phones  were confisticated. In Maramba Pfungwe a black truck is making rounds at  MDC T Povincial spokesperson homestead .In Mudzi MDC chairman slept in the bush last night after unidentified people were seen looking for him and threaten his family.

Midlands Province

Mkoba 3
Zimbabwe National Army trucks and heavily armed Police are harasing demostrators on their way to the venue.
more to follow

Police fire live live bullets in Kuwadzana
