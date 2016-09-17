Protesters under siege

Protesters are under siege as riot police has surrounded MDC T Provincial office in Marondera Central and the District Chairperson home was raided last night. All his clothes and phones were confisticated. In Maramba Pfungwe a black truck is making rounds at MDC T Povincial spokesperson homestead .In Mudzi MDC chairman slept in the bush last night after unidentified people were seen looking for him and threaten his family.
Midlands Province
Mkoba 3
Zimbabwe National Army trucks and heavily armed Police are harasing demostrators on their way to the venue.
more to follow