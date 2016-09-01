Ritual killers terrorise villagers

A local old man Lot Mpofu advised that ritual killings have been reported from Kashambe, Zhaugwi, Dorset in Shurugwi, Ghoko Plain and Sunrise in Vungu Rural communities as murderers go on the rampage.
“In the most recent case that traumatised our grandchildren, two local men namely, Vusumuzi Masukume and Charles Ndlovu were arrested for ambushing and threatening to kill eight primary school pupils on their way home from school. The incident was reported and the police arrested the suspects,” said Mpofu.
Mpofu added that villagers were more optimistic after the police managed to apprehend two of the gangsters. It is hoped that the police will unravel the circumstances surrounding attempted kidnappings and related cases.
“The fact that Shurugwi police officers came and gave a warning and caution statement at a public meeting will hopefully ease the situation. For more information you would need to go to Shurugwi where the cases of the alleged ritual killers will be heard,” said Mpofu.
This journalist and crew went to the Shurugwi Magistrate court and found that the case had been postponed to a later date. In the interim, the suspects are being kept at Hwahwa prison after they were denied bail by the local Magistrate, Evia Matura.
According to court papers, the two suspects threatened to kill one or more of a group of eight form two pupils on the 27th of July at the village of Dorset.
A source, who declined to be identified, said that similar threats and attacks have played out in other parts of Vungu such as Brunsguard. Here a man identified as Lizwe Mapundu was kidnapped after he was falsly promised a large quantity of beer.
Another villager, Sifiso Sibanda from village nine, Dorset, confirmed that the local community urged law enforcement to set up a vigilance group in order to stop these life threatening incidences believed to be for ritual killing purposes.
Contacted for comment, seemingly successful businessmen, Wonder Ncube rubbished allegations that his so-called gangsters were terrorising people saying that it was a fabrication by his attention seeking business competitors.
"Journalists shouldn't allow themselves to be used to run smear campaigns by financially weak business competitors who cannot stomach business defeat. While I cannot speak on behalf of other businesses, l personally worked tirelessly in South Africa and gathered enough capital and business resources and that is why they are jealous of me."