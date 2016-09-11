11:42 by Eddie Cross Have your say: The mid term budget review

Someone said to me after the Minister of Finance had presented his midterm budget review in the House of Assembly this week, that this was a “Fudge It” review. I think that about sums it up. It was lengthy – 253 pages, took him two hours to present and contains a vast amount of information. But although it is more honest than recent pronouncements, it was less than frank on key issues and failed to report on many difficult problems confronting the country.