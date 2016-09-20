5:27 by Ben Freeth Have your say: The story of the takeover of another Zimbabwean farm: the McKinnon family

The WhatsApp call line broke up at times, but the voice on the other end was one that had become familiar to me these past few days: “We had to get out. I was going to just send the family out and fight it myself but they're following me and would have locked me up. Sorry we couldn’t meet, I was in hiding.”