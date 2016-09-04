We can, we will & we must fix Zimbabwe

The world is moving forward but Zimbabwe finds herself marooned in the misery of failure. A certain ‘boy’ who leads a gang of terrorists masquerading to be leading the country shockingly finds the audacity to shout on top of his old and tired voice that he must be left alone with ‘his’ Zimbabwe.
Why does it seem like an achievement when a Zimbabwean travels to another country? It’s not an achievement. It’s actually a manifestation of failure in most cases. Any fair person would agree with me that Zimbabweans find themselves raptured in senseless but justifiable admiration of someone travelling to another country.
It’s disgusting that in this day and age, boarding a plane is still an enviable ‘feat’ in Zimbabwe. That is and should be basic. Zimbabweans find themselves drooling every now and again when they watch their ‘President’ disembarking the plane while watching ZTV news. Their ‘President’ now travels to the east every week in order to ‘die’ and ‘ressurect’. So with admiration they watch him debarking the plane every week. He certainly now has an adress somewhere in the air.
What is mind boggling is the fact that Zimbabwe is extremely rich in Natural resources…the best arable land in Africa, plenty of minerals including diamonds, platinum and gold. Zimbabwe’s flora and fauna is breathtaking.
Yet we are stuck in a rut, led by a delusional gang of terrorists who are clueless. Two things this gang has successfully done is looting the resources of the country and creating a debt we are going to service after they are gone. Yes they are going.
Recently, the leader of the gang revealed that the country lost US$15 billion diamond revenue obviously through the corruption he has bred and nurtured in his minions. Zimbabwe is ranked as one of the most corrupt countries in the world. Zimbabwe’s annual budget is approximately US$4 billion. US$15 billion is enough to sustain the country for almost 4 years. Zimbabwe’s national debt is officially estimated to be US$10 billion. Other authorities posit that it’s now approximately US$30 billion.
As a result of draconian policies implemented by this gang of terrorists who are destroying Zimbabwe, most companies were forced to shut down. The industrial utilisation capacity has plummeted to 1950 levels and it is currently at 15%. Zimbabwe imports 80% of its food needs. About 5 million Zimbabweans are in need of food aid. It is estimated that a million of kids go to school hungry.
Most of us take selfies while on the plane traveling to other countries. It really feels special and as though it’s an achievement but it’s not. I am all for exposure but truth be said, most Zimbabweans travel not because they want to get exposure but because they are forced to.
Zimbabweans are forced to travel to other countries in search of better things they are denied in their own country. More than 95% of Zimbabweans who are scattered all over the world want to return home. I have travelled far and wide but i do not ever wish to make any other nation my home.
The unemployment rate is over 90%. It is therefore not surprising that 3 million Zimbabweans are in the diaspora. Business persons travel to other countries to import things such as tooth picks and clothes. That’s nothing to brag about. It’s a manifestation of failure.
My children will not have to travel to other countries to experience excellence. They will experience it in Zimbabwe. We can, we will and we must fix Zimbabwe.
A new and better Zimbabwe is possible in our lifetime. We shall come face to face with it.
#TheEndgame