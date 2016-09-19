Zimbabwe now a fully fledged fascist state

On Saturday, Zimbabweans across the country fed up of Zanu PF’s misrule, took to the streets to voice their anger against the government. The protestors also stated their demands for electoral reforms before the 2018 elections.
However, their peaceful protests were met with brute force by a callous police force that used live bullets to disperse the law abiding demonstrators. Some areas were turned into war zones as police shot at the demonstrators. The army and Zanu PF youth militia were roped in by the police to provide backup.
Scores were injured and illegally arrested in the process. Picture and video images coming out from various media platforms show seriously injured citizens. These citizens, who were denied medical attention after spending two nights in police custody, were visibly in pain.
It is, therefore, regrettable that the police have resorted to the use of terror tactics once exhibited during the Rhodesian era in order to protect a rogue Zanu PF regime. It is now clear that the Zanu PF dictatorship has turned the country into a fascist state.
As the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), we strongly condemn this use of brute force or any form of violence by the police or other state and non-state actors against peaceful citizens who are using their democratic rights to demonstrate.
Saturday’s events show that the Zanu PF regime only believes in the use of violence against the people raising genuine issues that they have no jobs and are pleading with the Government to resolve these issues as a matter of urgency.
It is also regrettable that Zanu PF has considered turning Zimbabwe into a country that is dominated by violence, coercion and fear.
However, the PDP recognises that it cannot be business as usual and we demand that a fresh approach to the Zimbabwean crisis be taken.
In this regard, we reiterate our position that there is an urgent need for a National Transitional Authority (NTA) for Zimbabwe as Zanu PF has failed dismally to run this country and has shown an innate inability to reform.
Without an NTA, there will be an implosion in the country, a situation that the people of Zimbabwe are not ready for. The people of Zimbabwe must not wait for the total collapse of this country before an NTA is put in place.
It is time for the citizens should demand an NTA NOW.
Jacob Mafume
PDP National Spokesperson