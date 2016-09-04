ZLHR secures the release of arrested protestors

In Bulawayo, 7 residents who were arrested on Wednesday 31 August and charged with Criminal Nuisance as defined in section 46 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly attempting to stage a demonstration in the country’s largest city were released on free bail.
However Pride Mukono, Makomborero Haruzivishe and Mehluli Dube were denied bail when they appeared before Mbare Magistrate Stan Mambanje today.
Lawrence Tanga and Taurayi Chodeya who are facing charges of malicious damage to property appeared before the Court for their bail application. Ruling on their bail application will be handed down tomorrow.
Levison Sibanda and Nobody Makoni who are being charged with public violence in connection with last week Friday’s protest will appear before the Court on Saturday 3 September 2016 for their bail application.
Meanwhile, the trial of Linda Masarira which was supposed to continue today failed to proceed as the Court was overwhelmed with other cases. The trial was postponed to Tuesday 6 September 2016.